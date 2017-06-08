Canada to up military spending 70% in 10 years to continue to be reliable NATO partner

Canada’s defense chief announced Wednesday the country plans a sharp increase in military spending.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the budget will grow by 70 percent to reach 32.7 billion Canadian dollars ($24.1 billion) in a decade.

That means Canada would spend about 1.4 percent of gross domestic product on defense by 2026-27, up from about 1.2 percent now.

U.S. President Trump has demanded that other NATO countries raise spending. The U.S. accounts for more than 70 percent of all NATO defense spending. Only Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland now meet the NATO member goal to spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defense.

Sajjan said the money is designed to make sure Canada is a reliable and credible partner.

The plan calls for 5,000 additional troops, 15 new warships and 88 new fighter jets, up from the planned 65 announced by the previous government.

“If we’re serious about our role in the world, we must be serious about funding our military,” Sajjan said. “And we are.”

Canada has about 800 military personnel in the international mission against the Islamic State group, but removed its fighter jets after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government was elected in late 2015. Canada also has about 200 troops in Ukraine and 220 in Poland.