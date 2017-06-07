Researchers propose Japan-based name to represent geologic age

Japanese researchers said Wednesday they have applied for the name “Chibanian” to be used for an unnamed geological age based on ancient stratum found in Chiba Prefecture that shows the Earth’s most recent magnetic pole switch.

The team has proposed the name meaning “Chiba age” for the geologic time period from 126,000 to 770,000 years ago. It has been proposed as a candidate for a Global Boundary Stratotype Section Type and Point, or GSSP.

A GSSP is a reference point showing a boundary on the geologic time scale. If approved by the International Union of Geological Sciences, it would be the first time a Japanese location name has been used for a GSSP, according to the research team.

The international scientific society will begin a review this summer of Chibanian and two other stratum candidates in Italy, the Montalbano Jonico and Valle di Manche sections, with a decision possibly being made early next year.

The three candidates are competing for the naming right to represent the period the Earth’s north and south magnetic poles last switched.

“We have collected data and written the application with simple expressions,” said Makoto Okada, a team member and a professor at Ibaraki University, adding he believes it might be the last chance for a Japanese name to be used for a geological age.

The researchers represent 22 Japanese universities and institutions, including the National Institute of Polar Research and Chiba University.

The Chiba stratum is exposed on a cliff in Ichihara city, along the Yoro River on the Boso Peninsula. In the stratum, minerals found in good condition show that switching of north and south magnetic poles occurred 770,000 years ago.