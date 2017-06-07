Shogi pro Sota Fujii, 14, extends record with 23rd win

Sota Fujii, the youngest professional shogi player at age 14, extended his series of wins on Wednesday since turning pro to 23, the third-longest winning streak on record.

The record for the longest ever winning streak is held by eighth-dan Hiroshi Kamiya, 56, at 28 wins in 1987, followed by ninth-dan Tadahisa Maruyama, 46, at 24 straight wins.

Fourth-dan Fujii, a junior high school third-grader, became a professional shogi player in October last year at the age of 14 years and two months. He has been winning since December, when he played for the first time as a pro.

On Wednesday, he defeated three shogi players in one day — fourth-dan Ryuma Tonari, 27, fifth-dan Satoru Sakaguchi, 38, and fifth-dan Hiroshi Miyamoto, 31 — in the Joshu Yamada Challenge Cup Tournament held in the city of Osaka.

A shogi sensation from Seto, Aichi Prefecture, Fujii is known for his remarkable ability to capture the opponent’s king at the final stage, and has won the national tsume shogi competition to find the fastest ways to corner the king for three years in a row, beating high-ranking professionals.

Top shogi player Koichi Fukaura has been amazed with the progress in Fujii’s skills during the early stages of matches.

“I played with Mr. Fujii for practice last fall. I had the impression at that time that he was not careful enough at the early and middle stages,” the 45-year-old, ninth-dan pro said. Ninth dan is the highest rank for players of the board game.

“But I’ve found his skills to be more sophisticated recently. He seems like a different person now,” Fukaura said.

Taichi Takami, a fifth-dan pro, said he was “shocked” to see Fujii beat Seiya Kondo, a 20-year-old shogi hopeful, in their match on May 25, when he extended his winning streak as a pro to 19 games. “Even Mr. Kondo had no chance,” Takami said.

Fujii was apprenticed to Masataka Sugimoto, 48, a seventh-dan pro based in Nagoya, and allowed to join Shoreikai, a training institute for wannabe pros, in 2012 when he was a fourth-grader with aspirations of going pro.

He advanced steadily, obtaining his third dan — the institute’s highest grade — last October at the age of 13 years and 2 months, also a record.

Yoshiharu Habu, a shogi legend who became the first player to sweep the seven major titles of the game in 1996, joined those commending Fujii’s great promise.

“Mr. Fujii is so unperturbed. He does not appear a rookie. I’m thrilled to only think about what kind of shogi player he will become,” said 46-year-old Habu.

Fujii’s popularity has helped encourage more people to learn shogi, according to second-dan female pro Madoka Kitao, who is involved in various promotional activities such as the operation of a child shogi school.

“The number of new students is growing at more than double the past rate, as many people share the view that shogi is good educational material for children,” Kitao said.

An emerging hero like Fujii has “livened up the shogi world and positively affected the industry,” she said.