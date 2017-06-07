Fair Trade Commission team warns against big data ‘hoarding’ by major firms

A Fair Trade Commission study group has warned against the hoarding of big data, such as consumer purchase histories, by major companies.

If companies refuse to disclose data to other companies without a justifiable reason, that could constitute a violation of the anti-monopoly law, the team said in a report released Tuesday.

Technology giants including Google have accumulated vast amounts of user data collected through their services. They maintain a lead over rivals by improving their services using the data.

Major companies with access to the data could stop customers from switching to rivals if they monopolize data and require customers and partner firms to deal with them against the backdrop of their strong market presence, according to the report.

The practice would represent violations of the anti-monopoly law, the team said.

The team also said it would be illegal for big companies to collect data unilaterally from smaller business partners by taking advantage of their superior bargaining positions.

The team’s view will be reflected in the anti-monopoly watchdog’s law enforcement policy.