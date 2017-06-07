Tokyo proposes reciprocal visits by the leaders of Japan and China in 2018

The government proposed reciprocal visits by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2018 during talks last week with visiting Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi, who supervises the country’s diplomacy, sources said Tuesday.

The Chinese side sounded positive about the proposal, which was intended to improve soured relations between the two nations, the government sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may visit China in 2018 when Beijing is set to serve as chair of a trilateral summit that includes the two countries plus South Korea. Tokyo is considering asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a visit to Japan in the second half of next year, according to the sources.

A reciprocal visit the same year by a Japanese prime minister and a Chinese president last took place in 2008. No Chinese president has visited Japan since 2012, the year the government nationalized some of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are also claimed by China.

During his visit to Japan last week, Yang had separate meetings with Abe, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat of the government’s National Security Council.

With Japan and China marking the 45th anniversary of their normalizing diplomatic relations this year and the pending 40th anniversary of their peace and friendship treaty next year, Suga told a news conference Tuesday, “We hope to further improve relations with China from a big-picture perspective.”

The Japanese side apparently refrained from proposing reciprocal visits for this year given that the Communist Party of China will hold a national congress this autumn.

Abe is hoping to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Germany in early July.

At a forum on Asia’s future in Tokyo Monday, Abe said the Xi’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative of trying to build closer economic links along and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes has the “potential to connect East and West as well as the diverse regions found in between.”

But for Japan to join the initiative, Abe said it is “critical for infrastructure to be open to use by all and to be developed through procurement that is transparent and fair.

“I furthermore consider it essential for projects to be economically viable and to be financed by debt that can be repaid, and not to harm the soundness of the debtor nation’s finances.”

On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Abe’s comments.

“We believe the One Belt, One Road initiative can be a new platform and a testing field for China and Japan to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation and common development,” Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the ministry said in a briefing.

“We welcome Japan to explore cooperation with China under the framework,” she said, a day after Abe said his government is prepared to contribute to the initiative if certain conditions are met.