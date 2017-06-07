Osaka police develop system to check child abuse to promote early detection

The Osaka Prefectural Police Department has developed a system to assess levels of risk in suspected child abuse cases, with a view to ensuring early detection and responses.

The system, which came into use this month, will automatically show the levels of risk in four stages based on 50 key data points drawn up through analysis of past abuse cases.

“The system is designed to facilitate prompt responses by police and save children’s lives,” said an official in the police department’s office on child abuse countermeasures, which was set up in April.

Last year, the police department reported 8,536 cases of suspected child abuse to child consultation centers. The annual total in Osaka was the highest among the nation’s 47 prefectures for the third straight year.

Also last year, the number of such reports made by residents in Osaka Prefecture hit a record high. The number has been rising even faster so far this year.

Until now, there had been no standard procedure for recognizing child abuse, causing delays in police officers determining abuses were taking place.

The police department’s countermeasure office scrutinized some 600 cases of suspected child abuse that occurred last year and drew up a list of 50 key data points in five categories.

The data points include whether there have been acts that could jeopardize children’s lives and whether abuse reports have been made to child consultation centers in the past.

With the information police officers obtain through talking with the children concerned, their parents and others, based on the check list, levels of risk will be shown in four stages ranging from A to D.

If the highest risk assessment of A is given, the system will suggest actions that should be taken, such as an immediate reporting to a child counseling center for the protection of the child involved.

Analysis of results from the new system will be used to check police responses and to craft future measures.