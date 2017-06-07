Trump’s Paris accord pullout draws flak also from North Korea

North Korea on Tuesday joined a chorus of global disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, warning that his “America First” stance would lead the international community into terrible danger.

“This is the height of egoism and moral vacuum seeking only their own well-being even at the cost of the entire planet and, at the same time, a short-sighted and silly decision ignorant of the fact that the protection of the global environment is in their own interests,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Through the state-run Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified spokesman of the ministry said the decision will not only undermine global efforts to protect the environment, but will also potentially pose serious threats across other realms.

The spokesman went on to say that Washington’s approach toward the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is a “typical example.”

He accused the United States of, under the pretext of ensuring its own security, coercing other countries to sacrifice their ties with North Korea.

North Korea has faced a series of condemnations from the international community over its defiant pursuit of nuclear and missile technologies. But it has already ratified the Paris Agreement, which entered into force in November 2016.

Trump criticized the Paris accord, backed by about 200 countries, as being unfair and harmful for U.S. industries.

The United States under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.