Info on up to 200,000 real estate deals may have been leaked, land ministry says

Online information on up to nearly 200,000 contracts on real estate purchases by individuals and businesses may have been leaked due to illegal access to a website for the land ministry’s questionnaires on those who made such deals, the ministry said Tuesday.

The leaked information includes questionnaire answers and details of real estate registrations, it said.

Of the leaked information, up to 4,335 questionnaire answers may have included the names of real estate buyers, and the properties’ registration numbers and transaction prices, the ministry said.

Data that might have been leaked are questionnaire answers sent to the ministry between April 7 and Friday.

The unauthorized access was detected through a virus check conducted by the operator of the website on Friday. There has so far been no report of damage from the leak.

The ministry asks all real estate buyers to cooperate with the questionnaires. Data on those who answered the questionnaires by mail have not been leaked, according to the ministry.

Also, real estate registration information on up to 194,834 contracts, including registration numbers, floor and plot areas, and the dates of registrations, may have been leaked, the ministry said.