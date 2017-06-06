Number of people planning Father’s Day gifts drops to record low, survey shows

The percentage of people in Japan who are willing to give their dads gifts on Father’s Day has dropped to a record low, a Nippon Life Insurance Co. survey revealed Tuesday.

According to the survey, 42.7 percent of respondents plan to give Father’s Day gifts this year. The figure is much lower than the previous year’s 48.9 percent and the lowest since the company started the survey in 2013.

The decline “can be attributed to a dwindling number of people who live with their parents, among other factors,” a public relations official of the company said.

The online survey was conducted last month on 7,648 of the company’s policyholders.

It also found that 38 percent of those who plan to give gifts have set budgets between ¥3,000 and ¥4,999, 22.9 percent between ¥5,000 and ¥9,999, and 21.6 percent at ¥3,000 or less.

Father’s Day falls on June 18 this year.