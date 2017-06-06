Nikkei slips below 20,000 on yen’s rise

Stocks lost further ground Tuesday under the pressure of the yen’s ascent, with the Nikkei 225 average closing below 20,000 for the first time in three sessions.

The Nikkei shed 190.92 points, or 0.95 percent, to finish at 19,979.90. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 6.46 points.

The Topix ended 13.53 points, or 0.84 percent, down at 1,596.44 after losing 2.23 points Monday.

After opening slightly weaker following an overnight fallback in U.S. equities, Tokyo stocks extended losses in morning trading as the yen strengthened against the dollar. The dollar fell below ¥110 for the first time in about 1½ months in Tokyo trading.

Stocks showed some resilience early in the afternoon session thanks to buying on dips but accelerated their downswing toward the close, sending the key market gauge below the psychologically important 20,000 line.

Investors retreated to the sidelines to see the results of Britain’s general election and congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey over Russia-linked allegations surrounding President Donald Trump, both scheduled for Thursday, brokers said.

“The market was hit by profit-taking prior to key events, also including the upcoming FOMC meeting next week,” Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., said, referring to a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to be held June 13 and 14, where many market participants expect an interest rate hike will be decided.

The Nikkei average could come under further selling to lock in gains after rising at a rapid pace recently, Tabei added.

But an official of a major securities firm is optimistic about the course of the Tokyo market, citing brisk corporate earnings and good economic fundamentals in Japan.

“The market is likely to consolidate its downside for the time being while digesting profit-taking,” the official said.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,635 to 292 in the TSE’s first section, while 90 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.704 billion shares from 1.648 billion Monday.

Reflecting the stronger yen, automakers Toyota and Nissan, technology firm Kyocera, electronic parts producers TDK and Murata Manufacturing, and other export-oriented names were downbeat.

Drugmakers Astellas, Takeda and Eisai, online shopping mall operator Rakuten and cosmetics maker Shiseido met with selling, along with shipping firms Nippon Yusen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Also on the minus side were mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, industrial robot maker Fanuc and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, all heavyweight Nikkei components.

By contrast, mega-bank group Sumitomo Mitsui, machinery and electronics maker Toshiba, beer brewers Asahi Group and Kirin, and trading firm Mitsubishi were buoyant.