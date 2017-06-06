Sagawa Express introduces four-day workweek in Tokyo, Yamanashi

Sagawa Express Co. has introduced a four-day workweek for new drivers in Tokyo and Yamanashi Prefecture to improve working conditions as it aims to secure a stable workforce, company officials said Tuesday.

Amid a serious shortage of drivers, Japan’s leading door-to-door parcel delivery provider, Yamato Transport Co., is also considering giving its drivers three days off a week, a Yamato official said.

In April, Sagawa sought new recruits in the two areas seeking to work four days a week.

Under the four-day workweek system, the standard daily work hours of drivers will be 10 hours, longer than eight hours under the current five-day workweek system.

The increase in the number of holidays will allow drivers to spend more time with their families and hobbies, the officials said.

Sagawa estimates that drivers who work in Tokyo under the new system will earn ¥270,000 to ¥360,000 per month, including overtime pay and other allowances. Reflecting an expected fall in overtime, the figures are lower than the ¥300,000 to ¥430,000 for workers under the five-day workweek system.

After weighing the impact of the change, the company will decide whether to extend the system to other areas and employees, the officials said.

Sagawa has around 30,000 regular and contract drivers, but it is facing difficulty securing more.

Under the new system, the company will allow fresh hires to work at other workplaces on holidays, hoping to recruit people who are willing to start their own businesses in the future or those who need to support family business.

At rival Yamato, which has around 60,000 regular and contract drivers, the management and the company’s labor union are holding talks on whether to introduce a four-day workweek, the official said.

Transport companies are not the only ones facing labor shortages.

Yahoo Japan Corp. and Fast Retailing Co., operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, have also introduced four-day workweeks.

The introduction of shorter workweeks has reportedly produced positive effects, such as dissuading employees from leaving jobs to raise children or care for elderly parents.