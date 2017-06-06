Exclusive cocktails; 30-year milestone; expanding routes

Exclusive cocktails

Beginning in July, Air France will be offering exclusive cocktails created by Colin Field, the head bartender at the Ritz Paris, to its customers traveling in the La Premiere cabin on the Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A380.

The cocktails will be changed every three months and use calvados, cognac or Armagnac, apple juice and Champagne as their basic ingredients. The La Premiere crews will be trained to prepare them to perfection.

Field won the silver medal for the Best Barman in France and the silver medal for Best Bartender at the Martini World Championships in 1983. Nine years later, he became the head bartender at the Ritz. Named Best Barman in the World by Forbes magazine in 1997 and 2004, Field has become one of the ambassadors of his trade, creating the bartender category in the “Meilleur Ouvrier de France” contest in 2009.

30-year milestone

On May 22, American Airlines celebrated 30 years of service to Japan. To commemorate the event, the airline decorated its check-in counters and departure gates in Narita International Airport and presented passengers with gifts. Water cannons were also fired prior to the departure of one of its flights.

In 1987, the company launched its service to Japan with the maiden flight from Texas arriving in Narita on May 22. Since then, the airline has grown from operating just one flight a day in Japan to five — with services from Texas, Los Angeles and Chicago to Narita, as well as from Los Angeles to Haneda.

“American Airlines will continue to improve our customer experience so as to provide greater satisfaction to our customers in Japan for the next 30 years,” said Erwan Perhirin, American’s Asia-Pacific vice president.

Expanding routes

Japan Airlines will launch a nonstop service from Narita to Melbourne from Sept. 1 and resume a nonstop flight to Kona, Hawaii, from Sept. 15.

Melbourne will become the second destination in Australia within JAL’s international network, while Kona is the gateway to the Big Island and is one of the most popular destinations in Hawaii. The routes will be operated with JAL Sky Suite configured aircraft, providing customers with greater convenience and comfort.

Flight JL773 will depart Narita at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Melbourne at 9:55 p.m. On the return, JL774 will depart at 12:05 a.m. and arrive in Narita at 9:05 a.m. The flight to Kona, JL770, will depart at 9:25 p.m. and arrive at 10:15 a.m. local time. On the return, JL779 will depart at 12:15 p.m. and arrive in Narita at 4 p.m. the following day.

With the new route and the resumption of the Kona service JAL is pleased to offer customers expanded access to these popular destinations.