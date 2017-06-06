Teen arrested for allegedly dropping 5-year-old girl from second floor

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on an attempted murder charge on Tuesday after allegedly dropping a 5-year-old girl from the second floor of a sports facility in Hiroshima Prefecture.

The girl suffered a broken jaw requiring three weeks of treatment in the Monday evening incident at Mihara Region Plaza in Mihara.

“I got angry because the girl clung to me,” the boy was quoted by police as telling investigators. His name has been withheld because he is a minor.

The boy, a third-year junior high school student, is alleged to have tried to kill the girl by carrying her to the second floor and dropping her to the entrance hall.

The boy was on his way home after visiting a swimming school at the facility with his mother, according to the police. The boy and victim were not acquainted.

The boy told police officers at the scene that he had done something terrible and was sorry for it, according to a person who was there at the time.