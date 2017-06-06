Guterres opens U.N. conference on oceans, warns they are ‘under threat as never before’
A plastic bottle lies among other debris washed ashore on the Indian Ocean beach in Uswetakeiyawa, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2015. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday opened the first-ever U.N. conference on oceans with a warning that the lifeblood of the planet is 'under threat as never before,' with one recent study warning that discarded plastic garbage could outweigh fish by 2050 if nothing is done. | AP

UNITED NATIONS – Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has opened the first-ever U.N. conference on oceans with a warning that the lifeblood of the planet is “under threat as never before,” with one recent study warning that discarded plastic garbage could outweigh fish by 2050 if nothing is done.

The U.N. chief told presidents, ministers, diplomats and environmental activists from nearly 200 countries on Monday that oceans are being severely damaged by pollution, overfishing and the effects of climate change as well as refuse.

Guterres said the aim of the five-day conference is “to turn the tide” and solve the problems that “we created.”

He said competing territorial and fights over natural resources have blocked progress for far too long.

“We must put aside short-term national gain to prevent long-term global catastrophe,” the secretary-general said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres (left) and Bolivian President Evo Morales meet during the Ocean Conference on Monday at the United Nations in New York. | AFP-JIJI

