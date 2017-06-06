Namesake carrier, survivors fete 75th anniversary of Battle of Midway in San Diego
Bundled up against the cold and wind, survivors attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, aboard a retired U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named for the epic World War II battle, in San Diego Monday. A small group of survivors of the June 1942 battle, all in wheelchairs, received a standing ovation Monday aboard the USS Midway, which is now a museum in San Diego Bay. | AP

AP

SAN DIEGO – Ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway are underway in San Diego aboard a retired U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named for the clash.

A small group of survivors of the June 1942 battle, all in wheelchairs, received a standing ovation Monday aboard the USS Midway, which is now a museum in San Diego Bay.

The battle marked a dramatic victory over the Japanese and helped turn the tide of World War II in the Pacific.

It occurred as Japanese forces were attacking U.S. forces on a small Pacific atoll roughly halfway between the U.S. West Coast and the eastern edge of Asia.

American warplanes sank four Japanese aircraft carriers while the U.S. Navy lost one carrier.

