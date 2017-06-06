Japan looking to extend workers’ paid leave by three days to boost consumption

The government is considering a target for increasing the number of annual days’ paid leave taken by company employees in fiscal 2018 by three compared with fiscal 2017, informed sources said Monday.

The move is aimed at boosting private consumption and tourism and revitalizing regional economies by encouraging people to take more days off, the sources said.

The government will consider steps to encourage more workers to take paid vacations, including by giving benefits to companies that increase such leave for their employees, the sources added.

According to a government survey, the proportion of annual paid leave taken by workers at companies in Japan stood at 48.7 percent in 2015, far below the government’s target of 70 percent by 2020. In the 2015 survey, the average number of days of paid leave given per employee was 18.1, but only 8.8 days were actually taken.

The government will consider the possibility of revising the labor standards law to force employers to make their workers take more than a certain number of days of paid leave, the sources said.

In fiscal 2018, which starts in April next year, the government aims to introduce a “kids week” initiative, shortening summer vacations at public schools in July and August, with holidays created in other months, differing by municipality.

By combining the initiative with efforts to make leave easier to take for working parents, the government hopes families will be able to secure time to spend together.

The government plans to set up a public-private panel to thrash out concrete policies as early as this month.

Members of the panel will be chosen from related government agencies, including the education and industry ministries, as well as from management and labor, the sources said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that helping people to take holidays is “extremely important from the point of view of workstyle reform.” “We will continue on this path by winning cooperation from industry.”