LDP, health ministry at odds so passive smoking bill to be shelved till fall Diet session: sources

Passage of a bill to strengthen Japan’s legislation combating passive smoking will be postponed until this fall, as the health ministry and ruling Liberal Democratic Party could not work out their differences in time to submit the bill in the current Diet session.

Sources close to the government and ruling parties said Monday the ministry and the LDP still cannot agree on what kind of eating and drinking establishments should be designated as exceptions to an indoor smoking ban.

The current parliamentary session is set to end on June 18, after which an extraordinary Diet session is expected to be convened in the fall.

The government will aim to get the bill passed in that session, the sources said, in light of the international spotlight set to fall on Japan when it hosts the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

According to the sources, the bill was initially supposed to be submitted to the Diet three months ago, but has been delayed by the failure of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and the LDP to reach a compromise despite repeated negotiations.

The health ministry wants to ultimately limit the smoking ban exemption to very small bars with a floor area of less than 30 sq. meters, but the party wants to make the maximum area 150 sq. meters and allow smoking in any type of establishment that meets certain conditions, such as keeping out minors.