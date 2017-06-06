British police name two London Bridge attackers, say one was investigated before

One of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge on Saturday night was previously investigated by British security services but had not been viewed as a serious threat, British police said on Monday.

Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27, was a British citizen born in Pakistan, who was already known to police and Britain’s domestic spy agency MI5, London’s police force said.

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly,” police said in a statement.

The second attacker was named as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, who police said claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, and also went by the name Rachid Elkhdar with a different date of birth. Both men lived in the same area of east London.

Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker. Late on Saturday the three attackers drove south across London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians before stabbing bystanders in the nearby Borough Market area.

British police are stretched by the number of people they believe could potentially commit an act of terrorism. There are 500 current investigations involving 3,000 potential suspects.

“A small number of the highest priority investigations involve current attack planning, and these investigations command a significant proportion of our resource,” police said.

Prime Minister Theresa May came under pressure from the media and the opposition Labour Party on Monday over cuts to police funding during the years when she was interior minister.

Saturday’s attacks — which in addition to the seven dead left dozens in need of hospital treatment, including 18 in a critical condition — came less than a week before Britons vote in a national election.

“Our work necessarily involves making difficult judgments about how to prioritize the resources available to us at a time when the U.K. is facing a severe and high tempo terrorist threat,” police said.

British media meanwhile reported that Butt had appeared in a Channel 4 documentary titled “The Jihadis Next Door” about British extremists that was broadcast last year.

Police said Redouane also used the name of Rachid Elkhdar and a different date of birth that gave his age as 25.

“I would urge anyone with information about these men, their movements in the days and hours before the attack and the places they frequented to come forward,” national counterterrorism police chief Mark Rowley said in the statement.

“At any one time MI5 and police are conducting around 500 active investigations, involving 3,000 subjects of interest.

“Additionally, there are around 20,000 individuals who are former subjects of interest, whose risk remains subject to review by MI5 and its partners,” he said.

Rowley said the security services had stopped 18 plots since 2013, including five since the Westminster attack two months ago.

Police said they now had 10 people in custody after releasing two of the 12 people arrested on Sunday.