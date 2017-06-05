Refiner Idemitsu’s founding family to again oppose reappointment of president over proposed merger

The founding family of Idemitsu Kosan Co. said Monday it plans to oppose a proposal by the oil refiner’s management to name five board executives, including Takashi Tsukioka, who would be reappointed president, at its annual shareholders meeting on June 29.

Calling plans to merge with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. “a mistake by the management that lacks need and reason,” the founding family said though a proxy that it will vote against the personnel plan just as it did last year. It also said it plans to call on other shareholders to follow suit, although the family will not make a counterproposal.

The founding family, including Honorary Chairman Shosuke Idemitsu and his eldest and second-eldest sons, holds a stake of 33.92 percent in Idemitsu, which is enough to veto important decisions, including the merger.

“Any management integration aimed solely at reducing the number of (oil) producers runs counter to a consumer-oriented philosophy,” the founding family said in a paper.

Idemitsu “should continue operations alone in principle,” lawyer Yohei Tsuruma, the proxy for the family, told a news conference.

At a shareholders meeting last June, the founding family opposed the merger with Showa Shell over differences in corporate culture. Frustrated with Idemitsu’s poor earnings, other shareholders joined hands with the family in rejecting the proposal to reappoint the board members. As a result, Tsukioka barely won reappointment with backing of just 52.3 percent.

Facing the family’s stiff opposition to the merger, which was initially set to take place in April, the Idemitsu management has put off the deal indefinitely. But it has also moved to strengthen ties with Showa Shell.

Idemitsu acquired a 31.3 percent stake in Showa Shell in December and hammered out a policy under which it would proceed with a business tie-up with its peer ahead of the envisaged integration.

A senior Idemitsu official optimistically said the founding family cannot gain broad support from other shareholders at the meeting, given that the company posted a record consolidated net profit in the year through March 2017.

But some shareholders may hold management responsible for failing to execute the merger, pundits said.