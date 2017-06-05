Perry reassures Japan on U.S. commitment to clean energy despite Paris accord exit

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry reassured Japan on Monday that America is committed to tackling environmental issues and promoting clean energy even though it is leaving the Paris climate accord.

Perry told Japanese counterpart Hiroshige Seko in Tokyo that the U.S. commitment to environmental issues remains unchanged, said Kazushige Tanaka, a trade ministry official who attended the talks.

Perry’s comments came days after President Donald Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the Paris accord, a decision that has triggered international disappointment and criticism.

Before visiting Japan, Perry had said in a statement released Thursday that he “fully” supported Trump’s decision, and intended to discuss with Japan “the benefits of all forms of energy, including nuclear, fossil, liquefied natural gas and renewables.”

In Monday’s talks, Perry said America will continue to be a leader in developing clean energy and associated technology, as it has led efforts tackling carbon reduction and clean coal technology.

He agreed with Seko on Japan-U.S. cooperation in clean energy and environmental conservation, as well as other areas including nuclear energy and the cleanup at the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

Before March 2011, Japan had little experience decommissioning nuclear power plants, even intact ones, so it has been studying the 1979 meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania, where the damaged reactor was mothballed but the other remains operational.

On Sunday Perry inspected the Fukushima No. 1 plant and offered continued U.S. support for its decommissioning, which is expected to take decades.

“We offer continued support, expertise, companies that have history of dealing with cleanups and technology available as well as the department of energy,” he said in Monday’s talks. “I want to bring the strong support of the current administration to Japan and any assistance that we can, as we go forward in the cleanup and the decommissioning of those facilities.”

Seko told Perry that “the foundation of nuclear cooperation between Japan and the United States cannot be undermined,” according to Tanaka.

Seko and Perry also exchanged views on Toshiba Corp., whose U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, and agreed that their governments will continue to exchange information on the troubled conglomerate, Tanaka said.

The collapse of Westinghouse has cast doubt on the future of nuclear power projects in which it was involved.