Japanese GPS satellite has potential to generate ¥2 trillion market, government says

The government is predicting that the second satellite aimed at establishing Japan’s version of the Global Positioning System could generate markets of more than ¥2 trillion across a wide range of fields, such as engineering, construction, surveying and farming.

The Michibiki No. 2 satellite was successfully launched Thursday, with the government planning to send up two more later this year.

A number of startups in provincial areas joined tests using the first Michibiki, which was launched in 2010, taking advantage of the satellite data available for use across the country.

Aomori-based startup Forte used the satellite in December 2014 to test a system for pedestrians.

The company has already put on the market a navigation system using the conventional GPS for bicycles. But Akihiro Nishikawa of Forte’s development division said that “for pedestrians and bicycles, data on which side of a road they are on is also needed.”

In the test, accurate location data were successfully acquired.

The company is now developing equipment to help people with impaired vision navigate outdoors. It aims to commercialize a system that guides people using a combination of map information, steps and signals together with Michibiki-based up-to-date location data.

Information and technology firm CPoint Lab, based in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, is seeking ways to use equipment that can receive data from several navigation satellites, including the Michibiki and the GPS, in combination with personal transportation, such as motorcycles and the Segway two-wheel electric vehicle.

Tomoya Kitani, an associate professor at Shizuoka University, which is participating in the project, said Hamamatsu has an active industry in transportation equipment, including motorbikes.

“By leading development in Hamamatsu, we hope that we will have already finished tests when highly accurate positioning becomes common in 10 years’ time,” Kitani said.

In a test conducted in a park in Hamamatsu last December, the travel paths of two-wheel electric vehicles were surveyed.

“We can offer careful navigation, including routes where users will not get wet in the rain and access to barrier-free locations,” said Yuki Aoki, president of CPoint Lab. “We hope to create services that enrich people’s lives in combination with transportation.”