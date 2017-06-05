Duterte pays visit to MSDF destroyer in Subic Bay

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte boarded the Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Izumo over the weekend while it was docked in Subic Bay for a goodwill visit.

The action seems intended to signal that there is no change in his stance on emphasizing the Philippines’ relations with Japan, analysts said.

Last week, Duterte canceled a visit to Japan that was planned for early June because clashes escalated between Islamic extremists and government security forces on Mindanao.

Aboard the Izumo, Duterte expressed gratitude for Japan’s assistance to the Philippines, saying Japan has historically been a friend that always helps the Philippines.

He suggested he hopes to visit Japan later this year.

The helicopter-toting Izumo, one of the MSDF’s largest destroyers, entered Subic Bay on Sunday morning, along with the MSDF destroyer Sazanami. The two ships participated in joint exercises with the U.S. Navy in waters around Singapore in May.

In early May, Duterte boarded a Chinese destroyer that was anchored at Davao.