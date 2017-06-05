U.S. again calls on China to ramp up pressure on nuclear-armed North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday China should do more on the issue of North Korea, which has stepped up its nuclear and missile programs in defiance of U.S. pressure and United Nations resolutions.

North Korea has become a security priority for Washington since Pyongyang vowed to accelerate its nuclear and missile programs, and develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has been pressing China aggressively to rein in its reclusive neighbor, warning that all options are on the table — including military action — if North Korea persists with its pursuit of such missiles.

“China and other regional partners should also step up their efforts to help solve this security situation, which threatens not just that region, but really presents a threat to the entire world,” Tillerson told reporters in Sydney after a meeting between the Australian and U.S. foreign and defense ministers.

“We desire productive relationships, but we cannot allow China to use its economic power to buy its way out of other problems, whether it’s militarizing islands in the South China Sea or failing to put appropriate pressure on North Korea,” he said.

China rejects the suggestion that the job of reining in North Korea rests with it alone.

North Korea on Sunday slammed the latest round of United Nations sanctions as “mean” and vowed to press ahead with its missile and nuclear weapons programs.

The U.N. Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution imposing new targeted sanctions on a handful of North Korean officials and entities, in response to a series of ballistic missile tests this year that are banned under U.N. resolutions.

The resolution put North Korea’s suspected spy chief, 13 other Pyongyang officials and four entities on a sanctions blacklist, hitting them with a global travel ban and an assets freeze.

The North’s Foreign Ministry “condemns and outrightly rejects the sanctions racket put forth by the United States and the U.N. Security Council to prevent the strengthening of our nuclear deterrence,” a ministry spokesman said.

“(Washington) talked about the possibility of dialogue but it is nonsense to mention dialogue while laying out unfair preconditions and applying maximum pressure,” the spokesman said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The statement said the latest resolution was said to have been put together by the U.S. and China in the “back room.”

It was Washington’s “ultimate double standard” to ban other countries from nuclear or missile tests amid its own attempts to modernize the U.S. arsenal.

The U.S. military said last Tuesday that it “successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target” in a test conducted amid concerns over the North’s weapons program.

Concern over the North’s weapons program intensified after North Korea test-fired yet another ballistic missile last week, the latest in a series of launches in its quest to develop weapons capable of hitting the United States.

It was the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks.

The North says it needs nuclear weapons to forestall the threat of U.S. attack.

It was “a fatal miscalculation” for the countries behind the sanctions resolution to think they could delay the North’s nuclear forces, the statement said.

“They would squarely see that their mean and indiscreet act would go in just opposite direction to what they want for.”