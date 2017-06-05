Passenger still briefly alive after Toyama plane crash, phoned for help

One of the four people who died in a plane crash Saturday had still been alive soon after the accident and used a cell phone to call for help, according to the company that owned the small plane.

“Help! May body is trapped and I can’t move,” New Central Airservice quoted Katsuki Kasai, one of the four people aboard, as saying. The 21-year-old was in the backseat when their single-engine Cessna 172P went down in heavy fog in the Northern Alps in the town of Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture.

He made the phone call at around 2:50 p.m., about 30 minutes after the plane took off from Toyama Airport. When a company worker answered the phone, Kasai repeated “Help!”

After he identified himself, he also said that the plane was in snow and that the two occupants of the front seats were unconscious. Later, after he called the police, he called the company again to ask for a rescue at around 3:15 p.m., the air service said at a news conference on Sunday.

The others killed in the crash were identified as pilot Takao Kinoshita, 57, Eiji Oguchi, 48, and Kazuki Higuchi, 22.

Search parties were launched to find the plane after the police received the emergency phone call Saturday. But thick fog prevented rescuers from locating the plane, and the caller made no further contact.

On Sunday, the plane’s wreckage was found at an elevation of 2,300 meters in several meters of snow.