Japan to hawk home-grown cybersecurity tech at Interpol World next month

Japan will set up its own pavilion at Interpol World 2017 in Singapore next month to show off home-grown cybersecurity technologies with government aid, promoters say.

The display from July 5 to 7 will showcase information security products and services from 10 Japanese firms to demonstrate Japan’s own technologies as global threats against digital and online security proliferate.

It is the first time that a Japanese pavilion led by the private sector will be set up at a major exhibition, according to the Japan Network Security Association, a nonprofit organization tasked with overseeing the companies’ exhibits.

The project is being funded by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which plans to provide up to ¥10 million (around $90,600) in subsidies via the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to support the pavilion.

With companies in the United States and elsewhere leading the cybersecurity market, Japanese firms are trying to play catch-up to meet growing demand in Southeast Asia, industry officials said.

Many of the cybersecurity products used in Japan are made overseas. Japan hopes to improve its own technology to better defend itself by 2020, when it is likely to be targeted as it hosts the Olympics, the officials said.

NEC Corp. and information security firms LAC Co. and Infosec Corp., among others will have displays at the pavilion, the promoters said.

The exhibition is expected to draw 10,000 people, including representatives of governments and businesses in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese pavilion will be promoting yarai, an antivirus program developed by venture firm FFRI Inc., and VEX, a system for detecting software vulnerabilities that was developed by UBsecure Inc.

“(We want to) see firms emerging in Japan to lead the cybersecurity market and we want to support them,” said Akihiko Morota, head of cybersecurity at METI.

Atsuhiro Goto, a professor of information engineering at the Institute of Information Security near Tokyo, welcomed the move, saying it is no longer time for “only one country’s technology to fix cybersecurity issues.”

“The basis for good (international) cooperation lies in Japan also having good technology,” he said.