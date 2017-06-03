Four missing after plane crashes near Toyama-Nagano border

Rescuers were searching for four people Saturday after a small plane apparently crashed in the mountains of Toyama Prefecture and a survivor called for help, police and the transport ministry said.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed at around 3 p.m. in the town of Tateyama, the police said. A nearby railway said there was heavy fog at the time.

The police identified the four occupants as Takao Kinoshita, 57, Eiji Oguchi, 48, Katsuki Kasai, 21, and Kazuki Higuchi, 22.

The four, from adjacent Nagano Prefecture, were on a training flight from Toyama Airport to Matsumoto Airport in Nagano when the plane went down near the prefectural border, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry said.

The police said they received an emergency phone call around 3 p.m. from a man believed to be Kasai.

“Four people were hurt. Two are unconscious and two are conscious,” the man was quoted as saying. “My feet are stuck. The captain of the plane and the teacher are unconscious.”

After losing contact with the man, rescuers launched searches by helicopter and on foot but were thwarted by heavy fog.

Tateyama is popular with hikers and climbers and is home to one of the nation’s highest peaks, 3,015-meter Mount Tateyama.