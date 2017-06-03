North Korea labels U.S. interceptor test a bluff, says system can’t handle ‘shower’ of missiles

North Korea has blasted the United States’ test of a long-range interceptor missile designed to gauge American readiness to counter potential threats from Pyongyang.

In a statement run by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday, a spokesman for the Korean People’s Army’s Strategic Forces, the unit that oversees the nuclear-armed country’s nuclear and conventional strategic defense missiles, called the U.S. test a “serious military provocation that brings to light the U.S. imperialists’ wild ambition for igniting a nuclear war.”

According to the Pentagon, Tuesday’s test successfully shot down an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) using an upgraded long-range interceptor missile.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency launched the ground-based interceptor from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base to intercept a mock ICBM target over the Pacific Ocean.

The North slammed the U.S. test, labeling it “a sign that their preparations for unleashing a nuclear war against the DPRK have reached the final phase.”

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In the statement, the North alleged the U.S. was “bluffing” about the test’s success and the system’s ability to stop multiple missiles launched at the same time.

“They are sadly mistaken if they think such missile interception system can prevent the shower of nuclear strike by the Strategic Force of the KPA,” the statement said.

“The last-ditch gambling of the Trump administration for a nuclear war will only bring earlier the day when the U.S. mainland will turn into ashes.”

North Korea conducted its 12th missile launch this year — and third in three weeks — on May 29. On March 6, the reclusive country launched a barrage of four Scud ER (extended-range) missiles as part of a rehearsal for striking U.S. military bases in Japan. Analysts said the hypothetical target of that drill was U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

There has been mounting speculation that Pyongyang is moving closer to conducting a test of a long-range missile, suggested by a New Year’s Day address in which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed that the country was in the “final stages” of developing such a weapon.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that a launch of an ICBM by Pyongyang “won’t happen” on his watch.