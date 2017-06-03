Suspect in girlfriend’s killing served new warrant for arson as murder charge weighed

Police said Saturday they have served a fresh arrest warrant for arson on an 18-year-old high school student suspected of killing a female schoolmate.

The new warrant was served as the period for detaining the suspect during the prosecutors’ investigation expired. The boy has remained silent about the case and prosecutors have put on hold a decision on whether to indict him on a murder charge.

According to the police, the boy, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, is suspected of setting fire to a room at the apartment of 17-year-old Mai Sato in Tokyo’s Taito Ward sometime within 12 hours of 8:30 p.m. on May 3.

The boy and Sato had been dating before the incident.

In voluntary questioning before his initial arrest for suspected murder, the boy told the police he “set fire to a quilt with a lighter” in the girl’s second-floor apartment.

According to the police, the girl was found lying on her back beside the quilt. The blaze had spread over 30 square meters in the room, including to the floor and walls, and several lighters were found at the scene.

The incident surfaced when the boy called the police about the fire at around 8:35 a.m. on May 4. Sato was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital following the fire.

The police said that shortly after his arrest, the boy admitted to choking Sato with his hands.

They also suspect him of trying to drown her in a bath tub, as water was detected in her lungs, and then setting fire to the room with her body in it to make her death look like an accident.