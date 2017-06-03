Large exhibition on Tokugawa samurai and visionary Sakamoto Ryoma opens at Tokyo hotel

An exhibition about swordsman Sakamoto Ryoma, one of Japan’s most beloved heros, has opened in Tokyo with some 70 items, including his favorite wakizashi (short sword).

The sword is on display for the first time in 88 years.

The exhibition, which will run through June 25 at the Hyakudan Kaidan exhibition hall in Hotel Gajoen Tokyo, near Meguro Station, also has some of Sakamoto’s handwritten letters on display.

The letters include one to his brother-in-law suggesting that Sakamoto, who played a key role in movements to overthrow the Tokugawa shogunate, was trying to get his elder brother to understand his efforts to start a new nation instead of taking up family duties.

The letter is owned by SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, a big Sakamoto fan and host of the exhibition.

Son, a Korean born in Japan, said during a media preview Wednesday that it was a historical novel about Sakamoto that inspired him to strike out on his own overseas.

“I was distressed at my origins for some time in my childhood, but my view of life changed after reading ‘Ryoma ga Yuku’ (‘Ryoma Goes’) and I left for the United States at the age of 16,” Son said, referring to the book by Ryotaro Shiba.

“Ryoma is the person who created a vision for Japan’s future with high ideals to make his Kaientai belong to the world,” he added. Kaientai, a trading organization and private navy founded by Sakamoto, was Japan’s first modern company and provided education to its members.

One display shows an English textbook that was published by Kaientai at a time when Dutch was the main foreign language in vogue, showing how the company was thinking after the arrival of the Black Ships of Commodore Matthew Perry. The Netherlands was Japan’s only Western trading partner at the time under the isolation policy of the Tokugawa government.

“With 30 letters, this Ryoma exhibition is much larger than our usual museum displays of 14 or 15 letters,” said Yukie Maeda, curator of the Sakamoto Ryoma Memorial Museum in Kochi Prefecture. During the Edo Period, Kochi was known as the Tosa Domain, where Ryoma was born in a low-ranking samurai family. The museum is closed for renovation.

Kochi Gov. Masanao Ozaki also attended the media event.

A movie at the exhibition gives a new account of the mysterious assassination of Ryoma. Supervised by the Genbukan training school of Hokushin Ittoryu swordsmanship — a style studied by Ryoma — the assassination scene shows two silhouetted swordsmen.

“The movie was based on our assumption that Ryoma, a master of our swordsmanship style, would not be killed easily,” said Genbukan head Konishi Sin-en Kazuyuki.

Other items on display include a revolver believed to have been owned by Okada Izo — a friend of Ryoma who was an assassin and the most feared sword master at the end of the Edo Period — plus a life-sized statue of Ryoma offering a handshake.