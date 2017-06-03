More high school students eat rice than bread for breakfast, survey finds

More high school students in the Tokyo metropolitan area usually have rice for breakfast than bread, according to a survey by Norinchukin Bank — the first time rice has topped bread as the breakfast staple of high school students since the bank started the survey in 2005.

More than 90 percent eat homemade boxed lunches, and eating food from convenience stores and fast-food restaurants has not increased markedly since 2005, the survey showed.

The survey by the bank, the central financial institution for agricultural, fishery and forestry cooperatives in Japan, follows two previous surveys in 2005 and 2012. The poll was conducted from March 23 to 31 and covered high school students in and around Tokyo, with valid answers received from 400.

Asked about their regular breakfast staple, with multiple answers allowed, 71.5 percent said they eat rice, exceeding 70.7 percent for bread.

The figure for rice surged from 51.0 percent in the 2005 survey, while that for bread rose only slightly from 67.1 percent and was down from 73.5 percent in the 2012 poll.

Rice led bread among male students, at 74.2 percent, and bread led rice among the girls, at 73.5 percent.

For lunch, the share of students who take to school boxed meals made by a parent increased steeply, reaching 91.8 percent in the survey, up from 65.5 percent in 2005.

More than 90 percent of students said they buy food at convenience stores, and over 80 percent visit fast-food restaurants. But the number of visits per week fell from 2.8 in 2005 to 1.8 for convenience stores and remained almost unchanged at around 0.6 for fast-food chains.