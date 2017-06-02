Uncertainty over U.S. policy might cap gains in Nikkei index

Optimism over the Japanese and U.S. economies has lifted the Nikkei stock index above the 20,000 line, but lingering uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies may prevent investors from chasing higher ground.

The benchmark index hit the threshold for the first time in 18 months on Friday as a stream of upbeat economic data from both countries sparked buying by overseas investors, who had stayed away from the market following reports over Trump’s alleged links to Russia.

Favorable U.S. manufacturing and private-sector jobs data helped lift the dollar against the yen, while stronger than expected Japanese industrial output and corporate investment data raised confidence in the plodding recovery of the world’s third-largest economy.

“The Nikkei was unable to reach 20,000 due to a series of sluggish U.S. economic data, but the latest data provided relief to investors over prospects for the economy,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Also contributing to the rise in stocks is underlying optimism about Japan’s corporate profits, given their healthy earnings for the business year ended in March and positive prospects for this year, brokers said.

“As many firms have set their dollar-yen exchange rate assumptions at around the ¥110 level, their earnings for this fiscal year would not be so negative,” considering the current level around ¥111, Ichikawa said.

According to a survey by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management, combined pretax profits at 221 major Japanese nonfinancial companies are projected to surge 16.4 percent compared with the previous fiscal year.

Despite the improving outlook for the two major economies, political issues involving the Trump administration remain a source of concern for the Japanese equities market.

In a related development, former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify before the Senate next week over Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election last year and any possible connections to Trump’s campaign.

“The market is worried the Trump allegations will delay his promised economic policies,” said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Investors are already worried that tax cuts, a key element of Trump’s economic agenda, may fall short of expectations as he has struggled to replace the health care act instituted by former President Barack Obama.

Although the Republican health care proposal has cleared the House of Representatives, it may face difficulties in the Senate and affect Trump’s fiscal stimulus plans, brokers said.

Orimi also warned that recent declines in U.S. Treasury yields could cap further gains for the dollar, hurting Japanese export-linked issues.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates at its June policy meeting, but the dollar may weaken against the yen because the move has already been factored in by the market, brokers said.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., said the event may trigger sales of stocks that could continue until autumn, when the next rate hike comes into sight.

“In order for new money to come in, higher U.S. shares or a further retreat by the yen is needed,” Miura said.