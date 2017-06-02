Email verifies document behind Kake-Abe scandal: Democratic Party

Democratic Party lawmakers say email messages allegedly sent to eight senior education ministry officials in September suggest that an internal document linked to an influence-peddling scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and school operator Kake Gakuen is authentic.

One of the emails, copies of which were obtained by the DP and released to the media on Friday, appear to show that an official from the ministry’s Technical Education Division shared the document in question with eight other officials as an email attachment.

The document, the details of which were first reported by the Asahi Shimbun on May 18, quoted Yutaka Fujiwara, a senior official in the Cabinet Office, as saying that “the highest-level officials” at the Prime Minister’s Office want to create the “shortest possible schedule” to allow Kake Gakuen to open a new veterinary medicine department at a university on Shikoku in April 2018.

Kake Gakuen is chaired by Kotaro Kake, one of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s closest friends. The department is scheduled to open in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

The largest opposition party alleged that the email attachment is the document in question. It said the email messages were obtained from a source in the ministry.

The title of the file is: “280926meeting with shingikan Fujiwara of Cabinet Office.” Shingikan refers to a senior position in the Cabinet Office.

According to the document, Fujiwara made the remark at a meeting with education ministry officials on Sept. 26. The header shows that the message was sent at 3:22 p.m. the next day.

“I’m sharing the outline of yesterday’s event,” the official wrote in the email. The name of the official was blacked out by the DP.

“Our bureau is now studying how we will deal with” issues discussed on the previous day, the message reads.

The existence of the document, which the Abe administration strongly denied, poses a major scandal for Abe, who also denies using his influence to speed the approval of his friend’s veterinary department, which he has described as a special deregulation project.

Other emails obtained by the DP appear to show that a ministry official arranged a meeting with Fujiwara on Sept. 26, as the document suggested, at a government conference room in Tokyo’s Nagatacho district.

On Friday, the DP demanded that the education ministry confirm the authenticity of the email by contacting the apparent sender. But the ministry refused, saying it won’t investigate emails “whose origin is not known.”

DP lawmakers said the ministry’s staunch refusal will only strengthen the public’s suspicion that it is trying to hide the truth.

On May 17, the daily Asahi Shimbun reported the existence and contents of eight other documents allegedly produced by the ministry. The report quoted Cabinet Office officials as saying Abe wanted to approve the Kake Gakuen project as soon as possible.

Key parts of the eight documents are believed to be a summary of the document allegedly attached to the email released Friday.

Last week, former vice education minister Kihei Maekawa held a news conference and vouched for the authenticity of all eight documents, saying they were all produced and shared by ministry officials last year. He said he would give sworn testimony in the Diet to that effect.

On May 17, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the documents are “of unknown origin” and insisted they don’t look like official administrative papers because they didn’t carry a date.

On the following day, the Asahi reported the existence of a ninth document that recorded Fujiwara’s remarks as being made at the Sept. 26 meeting.