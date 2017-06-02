Dollar rises above ¥111.50 in Tokyo

The dollar climbed above ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Friday, backed by brisk U.S. economic data and Tokyo stocks’ sharp gains.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.56-57, up from ¥111.01-02 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1214-1215, down from $1.1232-1233, and at ¥125.11-13, up from ¥124.69-69.

The dollar showed solid moves in early trading at levels around ¥111.30 after attracting purchases in the United States overnight on the back of Automatic Data Processing’s strong U.S. private-sector jobs report for May.

The dollar climbed close to ¥111.70 later in the morning, with market players welcoming the benchmark Nikkei 225 average’s first advance above 20,000 in 18 months.

After the dollar buying ran its course, the U.S. currency hovered around ¥111.50-60 in the afternoon.

The dollar became static as a wait-and-see mood prevailed in the market ahead of U.S. jobs data for May, to be announced by the Labor Department later on Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to show steady growth and market attention is focusing on the average hourly wage, market sources said.

“The dollar’s topside will likely be limited if wage growth turns out to be sluggish even if the payroll figure is robust,” a Japanese bank official said.