Aichi cop linked to info leak before arrests in Fukuoka gold bar heist

A police officer in Aichi Prefecture is suspected of leaking information on last year’s massive gold bar theft in Fukuoka to a suspect before 10 people were recently arrested in connection with the case, investigative sources said Friday.

The 10 were arrested in May over the theft of gold bars worth ¥750 million ($6.7 million) last July by men disguised as police officers on a street in the city of Fukuoka.

The sources said Fukuoka police began wiretapping a potential suspect earlier this year based on security camera footage and other information, and overheard the Aichi police officer talking with the suspect.

It is believed the officer leaked information about a raid conducted in March on premises associated with the suspects. In the same month, some of the suspects approached the victims of the theft with an offer ¥160 million to drop the case. They refused, the victims said.

The Aichi Prefectural Police’s inspection section said Friday it will open an investigation into the communications between the officer and the suspect.

According to the sources, Naoki Noguchi, 43, who was arrested over the theft and is believed to be one of the main players, told people close to him around March, “We could be arrested soon. There is a person who is telling me that.”

Noguchi was among those arrested for allegedly stealing the gold bars while wearing fake police uniforms as the bullion was being taken to a cash-for-gold store in several attache cases near JR Hakata Station on July 8 last year. The gang escaped with the cases, which weighed about 160 kg, in a car, according to the police.

It is not the first time that an Aichi police officer is suspected of having leaked investigative information. In 2013, a then chief inspector was arrested for allegedly passing on investigative information to a man having ties with Japan’s major crime syndicate Yamaguchi-gumi.

Japan allows wiretapping for investigation of organized crimes based on a law that took effect in August 2000. The use of wiretapping was initially limited to four types of crimes, such as murder and drug offenses, but has become applicable since the end of 2016 to thefts when an organized crime group is believed to be involved.