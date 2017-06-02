Nikkei closes above 20,000 points, at 22-month high

Japanese stocks rallied Friday approaching a two-year high following a record close on Wall Street and as strong Japan Inc profits boosted hopes for the economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.60 percent, or 317.25 points, to 20,177.28, the first time it has crossed 20,000 since December 2015 and the highest since August that year. The index advanced 2.49 percent over the week.

The broader Topix, including all first-section shares, gained 1.64 percent, or 26.06 points, to 1,612.20, clocking up a 2.73 percent gain since last Friday.

Traders tracked a record close for all three main indexes on Wall Street that came in response to a better-than-expected jobs report, which also pushed the dollar up against the yen.

Payrolls firm ADP said the U.S. economy created more than a quarter of a million private jobs in May, boosting hopes for government figures later Friday.

“Tokyo simply took a lead from Wall Street as well as the brighter economic indicators,” Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, said.

The news out of Washington helped the dollar rise to ¥111.59, from ¥111.40 in New York and well up from around the ¥111.00 mark earlier Thursday in Asia.

Bumper corporate profits and signs that the economy is picking up are also helping the market, analysts said.

“A lot of people are recognizing that the Japanese economy is showing a bit more life,” Ken Peng, a Hong Kong-based investment strategist at Citi Private Bank, told Bloomberg News.

“Equities in Japan are doing better than what dollar-yen is suggesting it should do. It’s an improvement and people are looking more macro-bullish of Japan.”

Japanese shares have also lagged given strong corporate earnings, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of investment information research department at SBI Securities.

“Shares will probably continue to pick up next week if the U.S. payrolls data are in line with what we saw this week” in the ADP report, Suzuki said.

The Nikkei’s Friday close is still well below the 20,800 level reached in June 2015, its highest point since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe launched his growth plan in early 2013 to resuscitate the lumbering economy.

The Nikkei peaked around 39,000 in the last days of 1989. Japan’s asset bubble then popped, dealing a huge blow to the economy and sending the Nikkei plunging over the next two decades.

The country’s prospects have been improving recently on the back of strong exports, with investment linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also giving the world’s number three economy a shot in the arm.

On Friday, financial stocks soared, with top brokerage Nomura up 5.32 percent at ¥698.00 and major bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial adding 4.38 percent to ¥721.60.

Some energy-linked shares rose. Oil refiners Idemitsu climbed 4.63 percent to ¥3,275.00 and JXTG Holdings rose 3.36 percent to ¥497.70, despite big falls in crude prices.

Toyota rose 1.17 percent to ¥6,092.00, while rival automaker Nissan was up 2.71 percent at ¥1,098.00.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, a market heavyweight, jumped 3.15 percent to ¥38,240.00 and Sony rose 3.22 percent to ¥4,159.00.