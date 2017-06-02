Niigata trainee doctor’s suicide deemed another case of ‘karoshi’

A local labor standards inspection office has recognized the suicide of a trainee doctor in Niigata last year as a case of karoshi (death by overwork) in light of her excessive overtime hours, it was learned Thursday.

The labor office in Niigata issued its recognition of the work-related incident on Wednesday, said Yutaka Saito, an attorney for the relatives of trainee Aya Kimoto, said at a news conference.

According to Saito, Kimoto started working at Niigata City General Hospital as a doctor-in-training in April 2015. From around autumn, however, Kimoto began to complain that she no longer wanted to go there. She committed suicide in January 2016, at the age of 37.

In August, Kimoto’s family asked labor authorities to confirm whether her suicide was caused by her work, claiming that her monthly overtime added up to 251 hours.

The labor office told the family that Kimoto developed depression around September 2015 over her extremely long working hours. It confirmed that Kimoto’s overtime in the month before she became depressed exceeded 160 hours, the threshold for recognizing death from overwork, according to the lawyer.

The office’s decision was “a natural course of action” because her working hours were abnormally long, the attorney said.

“I believe that death by overwork is synonymous with murder,” Kimoto’s husband told reporters in the city, adding that the Niigata Municipal Government and the hospital should squarely face the overtime issue.

Norio Katayanagi, head of the hospital, said in a statement: “We sincerely accept the labor office’s decision. We’ll implement necessary measures over the way our doctors work while carefully watching the course of the state’s discussions (on work-style reforms).”

“The long working hours of doctors in our country is an extremely serious issue,” said Hiroshi Kawahito, secretary-general of the National Defense Counsel for Victims of Karoshi. “We must tackle the issue of overwork as a nation as a whole.”