UNICEF envoy Kuroyanagi urges people to learn from children

It struck a chord in her heart when displaced children in a conflict-stricken region of Myanmar told UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, a renowned author, actress and TV host, that there won’t be war if people of different ethnicities and religions simply got along.

“We have a great deal to learn from children,” she said, speaking in an interview last month after she came back from her recent visit to Myanmar’s northern state of Kachin.

According to UNICEF, Myanmar has one of the world’s longest-running conflicts.

In Kachin, scattered hostilities persistently break out between government forces and ethnic minority groups, with approximately 100,000 people said to be internally displaced. Land mines are also a never-ending menace.

Kuroyanagi, an ambassador since 1984, visited schools and refugee camps for the internally displaced, where she met a family of five that had fled from their village 80 km away.

The 34-year-old father earns 5,000 kyat (¥400) per day as a day laborer, but the income is unstable.

He lamented that it is harsh to live a life without purpose, Kuroyanagi said.

Kuroyanagi was encouraged by children who have expressed hopes for the future.

A 16-year-old boy attending a school in the refugee camp told her passionately that he wants to become an economist in the future and rebuild the country’s economy, according to Kuroyanagi.

“It is important to enhance education to develop national leaders,” Kuroyanagi said.

Calling for support, she added that she “would like many people to know that there are countries in need, even though they scarcely gain attraction.”