Health ministry drops effort to ban smoking in restaurants amid efforts to curb cancer

The health ministry has decided to abandon its plan to completely ban smoking in restaurants as part of measures to lower cancer risks, yielding to the ruling party’s proposal advocating smokers’ rights, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare will still aim to fully eliminate passive smoking risks at government offices and medical institutions, and reduce the portion of the population exposed to that risk to 15 percent or lower by fiscal 2022, in line with the current target of the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, they said.

Based on the recommendations of an expert panel, the ministry earlier sought to ban smoking in restaurants by 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Summer Olympics.

The ministry had proposed exempting only small bars under a six-year plan starting this fiscal year. But the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, facing pressure from the tobacco and restaurant industries, has proposed that smoking be allowed as long as smoking and nonsmoking areas are clearly separated.

Abe’s Cabinet is to endorse the ministry’s six-year plan and send a bill to thee Diet during the current fiscal year.

The ministry estimates that about 15,000 people die annually in Japan from the effects of passive smoking. The ministry has said more aggressive steps are needed to prevent passive smoking as, based on the World Health Organization’s standard, Japan is among the lowest ranked countries in terms of tobacco control, with no smoke-free law covering all indoor public places.

After the WHO and the International Olympic Committee agreed in 2010 to promote tobacco-free Olympic Games, all countries that have hosted the Olympics implemented legal regulations that include punishment, according to the ministry.