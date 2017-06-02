Knife-wielding man, 68, tries to rob officer of his pistol at Tokyo police box

A man was arrested Thursday in Tokyo after he tried to rob a police officer of his pistol at a koban police box in Katsushika Ward.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man, 68-year-old Toshio Aizawa, told investigators he had wanted to “kill police” or “embarrass them by stealing their pistols and IDs.”

At around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect, who has no fixed address, showed up at the koban in Katsushika Ward without saying a word, and threatened a policeman with a kitchen knife, saying, “Give me your pistol,” the MPD said.

The officer, however, hit the suspect’s arm holding the knife with a club and apprehended him, the MPD said.