Tokyo angling to get waterfowl habitat Kasai Rinkai Park listed on Ramsar wetland treaty

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is working toward listing a major seaside park in Tokyo Bay in the 1971 Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, NHK reported Friday.

Kasai Rinkai Park in Edogawa Ward is known as a habitat for various species of waterfowl. To register the park on the list, the metro government plans to consult the central government, the report said, giving no specific time frame.

If realized, that would work for the capital’s tourism promotion as well as an economic boost to locals, the report said.

In Japan, 50 locations have been listed on the Swiss-based wetlands convention, but none in Tokyo, according to the metro government.

Kasai Rinkai Park, located at the top of Tokyo Bay between the Arakawa River and Tokyo Disneyland, also has a swimming beach. It opened in 2015 for the first time since all beaches in the capital were closed for swimming in the 1960s due to pollution.