Climate change effect seen as Antarctic shelf close to calving one of biggest icebergs ever
This handout picture received from NASA via Swansea University on Thursday shows an aerial view of the Larsen C ice rift in Antarctica. An expanse of ice roughly the size of Delaware is close to breaking off from the warming Antarctic ice shelf to form one of the world's largest-ever icebergs, scientists said Thursday. Satellite data showed that the West Antarctic Larsen C shelf is poised to shed an ice block measuring about 5,000 sq. km (1,900 sq. miles). | SWANSEA UNIVERSITY / JOHN SONNTAG / NASA / VIA AFP-JIJI

AP

BERLIN – Scientists say a crack along a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica indicates that a vast iceberg is close to breaking off.

The process, known as calving, happens periodically but researchers are watching closely to see whether climate change is affecting the phenomenon.

Scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said Thursday the rift in the Larsen C ice shelf grew by 17 km (10.6 miles) in six days.

They say the break, when it comes, could produce one of the largest icebergs ever recorded.

University of Colorado scientist Ted Scambos says the shelf appears to be breaking further back than previously recorded calvings.

Scambos adds that “this berg is telling us something has changed, and not for the better. For now, though, the ice shelf will barely notice.”

