Japan’s big firms kick off job interviews with 2018 recruits

Japan’s top firms started holding interviews and examinations Thursday as they kicked off their annual recruitment drive for university students expected to graduate in spring 2018.

Many of the companies are likely to give applicants informal job offers early this month as they battle for top talent amid the acute labor shortage caused by the still recovering economy and shrinking population.

This means that this year’s job-hunting period will effectively end soon, since it normally winds up within about three months. Major firms were allowed to start holding information sessions with university recruits at the beginning of March.

The Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) the nation’s biggest business lobby, called on member firms to start information sessions with students on March 1 and interviews on June 1.

Keidanren maintained the schedule this year after two consecutive years of change drew criticism from both students and companies.

Major firms that started interviews with students on Thursday included Tokyo-based Asahi Breweries Ltd., a unit of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Many students who applied for jobs at Asahi Breweries “apparently have already received informal job offers from other companies,” said a company official in charge of hiring.

“We hope students will enter our company after understanding our business through interviews,” the official said.

“I was able to use advice from seniors because the job-hunting schedule didn’t change this year,” a male student said after an interview with Asahi Breweries. “I have an appointment with another company today.”

The employment situation has been improving steadily in recent years. Labor ministry data released earlier this week showed the ratio of job openings to job seekers in April surpassed its high set during the bubble economy in July 1990.

Students have advantages because many companies are focusing on them due to difficulty securing talented workers through mid-career hiring, said Fusako Takei, a senior researcher at employment information company Disco Inc.