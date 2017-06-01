Tokyo stocks rally on brisk capital spending data

Stocks rebounded sharply on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday after Japanese corporate capital spending data for January-March turned out stronger than expected.

The 225-issue Nikkei stock average rose 209.46 points, or 1.07 percent, to finish at 19,860.03. On Wednesday, the key market gauge fell 27.28 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 17.77 points, or 1.13 percent, at 1,586.14, after losing 4.30 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks attracted hefty purchases after Finance Ministry data, released just before the opening bell, showed that capital spending by Japanese nonfinancial firms in the first quarter of this year rose 4.5 percent from a year before, brokers said. The growth was better than a median forecast of a 4.0 percent increase in a Jiji Press poll of five economic research institutes.

The market’s advance was also attributed to buying on dips after the Nikkei average fell for four straight sessions through Wednesday, brokers said.

Investors bought stocks actively “as they took heart from recent signs of recovery in the economy,” as indicated by the country’s ratio of effective job openings to job seekers in April and other strong economic indicators, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities.

Tokyo stocks “tend to draw buying at the beginning of a month,” Shimizu also said, pointing to possible purchases by Japanese institutional investors.

“A wide range of issues attracted buying as securities firms raised their investment ratings on many companies,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“Helped by individual investors’ strong buying appetite, small-cap stocks remained solid,” the official also said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,620 to 309 in the TSE’s first section, while 88 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.74 billion shares from Wednesday’s 2.02 billion shares.

Tokyo Electron rose 4.37 percent on the back of brisk demand for semiconductors.

Canon was buoyant after the camera maker announced on Wednesday that it will repurchase own shares.

Also on the plus side were Tokyo Gas, machinery maker Komatsu and free messaging app provider Line.

By contrast, Park24 met with selling after investor sentiment was battered by the hourly parking service company’s dismal group operating profit for the six months through April, released on Wednesday, brokers said.

Other major losers included struggling machinery and electronics giant Toshiba, oil company Inpex and internet service firm CyberAgent.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average soared 200 points to 19,860.