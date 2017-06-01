Dollar slightly firmer around ¥111 in Tokyo

The dollar turned slightly firmer around ¥111 in Tokyo trading Thursday amid a wait-and-see mood prior to the releases of key economic indicators in the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.01-02, up from ¥110.94-94 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1232-1233, up from $1.1184-1188, and at ¥124.69-69, up from ¥124.09-09.

The dollar fluctuated around ¥110.70-80 in early Tokyo trading after briefly retreating to ¥110.50 in the United States due to a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates.

The U.S. currency climbed above ¥111 in midmorning trading, supported by Tokyo stocks’ rise and dollar purchases by Japanese importers.

But the dollar was pushed back to ¥110.80-90 later due to profit-taking and selling on a rally.

In the afternoon, the dollar topped ¥111 again, reflecting firmer stock prices, but its topside was capped for the rest of the day as players retreated to the sidelines before the U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing activity index for May and Automatic Data Processing’s U.S. private-sector jobs report for the same month are announced later on Thursday, market sources said.

“Even though stock prices are solid, it will likely be difficult for the dollar to consolidate its downside above ¥111 unless U.S. long-term interest rates rise,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.