Education reform panel suggests easing load on public teachers

A government advisory panel on education reform proposed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday steps to ease the workload on Japan’s teachers and boost community and parent involvement with schools as concern about overwork grows.

The panel recommends introducing a “Teachers’ Day” to get communities more involved in tasks handled by teachers as Abe pushes to reform the education system, a task he says is “essential” to building a stronger nation.

In its latest report to the prime minister, the Education Rebuilding Implementation Council, led by Waseda University President Kaoru Kamata, said teachers are overworked and “reaching the limit.”

“It is extremely important to create an environment whereby a teacher can ensure (quality) time with the children and properly supervise each and every one,” Abe told the panel.

A government survey released in April said more than half of the nation’s junior high school teachers have worked more than 20 hours overtime per week — a level that could cause serious health problems.

The finding also highlights the need to reduce excessive working hours in a country battling a chronic overwork problem that has lingered for decades.

The panel, created in January 2013 to map out reforms to the education system, also recommended relieving teachers of the task of taking charge of extracurricular activities, and letting them use more information and communication technology to take care of administrative work.

To push for related working reforms, the panel said it is vital for families and communities to share the role of educating children. A teacher often has to juggle a host of responsibilities from drawing up lesson plans and teaching to acting as advisers to school clubs.

The panel also called for splitting the long summer holidays on a regional basis. The government is aiming to introduce a “Kids’ Week” holiday outside of the conventional summer holiday period in fiscal 2018 starting in April next year.

It urged the government and businesses to make it easier for parents to use their paid holidays to spend more quality time with their children.

As an example of a potential change, which would be staggered between schools or school districts, five days could be taken out of the summer holiday period and moved to another time of year. With a weekend included on either end, families could effectively enjoy a nine-day holiday in the spring or fall.

The U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has set Oct. 5 as World Teachers’ Day to honor and express gratitude to teachers. By celebrating “Teachers’ Day” also in Japan with various events and activities, the panel hopes to deepen local understanding of teachers’ duties.

The panel also proposed setting up a hub, dubbed the “child education center,” to boost children’s self-esteem early on, and create a system to better cope with cyber bullying involving the use of personal computers and mobile phones.

In the past, it has issued recommendations in areas such as combating bullying in schools and reform of education boards.

In his previous stint as prime minister from 2006 to 2007, Abe engineered changes to a law on education to instill a greater sense of patriotism in students.