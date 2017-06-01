Toshiba retakes 50.1% stake in chip venture to pressure Western Digital

In a move to discourage its U.S. partner from trying to buy its recently spun-off chip unit, Toshiba has taken back a majority stake in a joint venture with the partner, Western Digital, after having transferred the stake to the spun-off unit, sources said.

Toshiba retook a 50.1 percent stake in the joint venture that it had transferred to Toshiba Memory Corp. after it was spun off from the parent company. Western Digital owns the remainder.

Last month, the U.S. data storage company took legal action against Toshiba’s plan to sell a majority stake in Toshiba Memory through bidding, asking the International Court of Arbitration of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce to block the sale. The U.S. firm has demanded exclusive negotiation rights to the purchase of a stake in Toshiba Memory.

The latest move will allow Toshiba to regain control over the joint venture, which operates a chip plant in Mie Prefecture, even if Western Digital buys Toshiba Memory.

The U.S. company said Thursday that it has no plans to drop its claim following Toshiba’s latest move.

“Toshiba has clearly broken its contract,” a Western Digital spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Western Digital is willing to continue holding talks with Toshiba to resolve the matter, saying that the U.S. firm “would like to seek a win-win solution for both companies.”

But unless Toshiba Memory — the world’s second-largest producer of NAND flash memory chips, which are used in devices such as smartphones — takes the stake back, the business becomes less valuable and the process of finding a buyer could be derailed.

The sale is crucial as the Japanese company is in dire need to raise cash to make up for huge losses from its U.S. nuclear business. The embattled conglomerate is looking to raise at least ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) by selling a majority stake in the chip unit.

In May, Toshiba projected a record group net loss of ¥950 billion for the year that ended in March 2017, putting it in the red for the third consecutive year. The conglomerate also estimated a negative net worth of ¥540 billion at the end of the fiscal year.

Toshiba is hoping to eliminate its negative net worth by next March to avoid getting delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

A total of four bidders, including U.S. investment fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, remain as potential buyers. The Japanese turnaround fund is pursuing an alliance with KKR among others.

Toshiba dates back to 1875 when inventor Hisashige Tanaka, who gained fame as a creator of wind-up dolls and clocks, set up a factory to make telecommunications equipment in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

The predecessor of today’s Toshiba was established in 1939, when Tanaka’s factory merged with the now-defunct Tokyo Denki (Tokyo Electric) founded by Ichisuke Fujioka, who produced Japan’s first incandescent lightbulbs. This later became Tokyo Shibaura Denki (Tokyo Shibaura Electric), which shortened its name to Toshiba in 1984.

Toshiba became a household name in appliances after creating Japan’s first electric washing machine, vacuum cleaner, rice cooker and color TV. It also claims to have made the world’s first mass-marketed laptop computer.