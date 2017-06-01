Japan saw 6.3% drop in companies over four-year period

There were 3,866,537 companies in Japan as of June 2016, marking a 6.3 percent decrease from the previous survey released in February 2012, according to a government survey.

Meanwhile, the number of business locations, including offices and branches, dropped 2.5 percent in the same period, according to the 2016 Economic Census for Business Activity released Wednesday.

While locations declined overall, they grew in four of 47 prefectures, rising 0.3 percent in Iwate and 4.5 percent in Miyagi, as reconstruction work progressed in coastal areas of the Tohoku region that were devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

On the back of population growth, Fukuoka and Okinawa also saw a net growth in businesses.

Kumamoto suffered a 5.9 percent drop in business activity and Fukushima was down 1.0 percent.

Kumamoto was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes in April last year, while Fukushima is still grappling with the nuclear disaster at the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

Overall sales in all industrial sectors surged 20.1 percent in the period measured to ¥1,603,463.8 billion.

Corporate earnings substantially improved thanks to an economic recovery, the study said.

The number of employees increased 2.9 percent.