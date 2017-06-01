One-time informant, arrested after working with police, sounds alarm on conspiracy bill

Kazuhiro Hara was arrested — and he lost customers — after tipping off police about a planned robbery and following a police request to assist preparations for the crime.

Hara, a 45-year-old manager of a used car business in Saga is worried that others may face similar experiences if the contentious conspiracy bill under debate in the Diet comes into force.

In July 2007, Hara received a call from an associate and was taken to a house in Saga with a few other men. The acquaintance told him to remember the place without explaining what they were going to do.

From conversations among group members, Hara soon learned that they were plotting a robbery. He was asked to be a driver for the group and bought three balaclavas at the man’s instruction.

But Hara had second thoughts and consulted the Saga Prefectural Police on the morning of the planned robbery. He did not want to take part in the crime.

The police, however, chose to allow the group to continue preparations and asked Hara to put a crowbar and balaclavas procured by the acquaintance in their vehicle.

Later in the day, Hara and group members were detained in front of the hideout. They were arrested the following day on charges of planning a robbery.

“The police told me that if I were released alone, everything would be obvious to the other suspects,” Hara recalled. “They said it was for my safety.”

The following month, Hara returned home after escaping indictment. Still, his real name appeared in media reports and the bad press affected his business.

Hara later filed a lawsuit against the prefectural government, claiming he suffered psychological distress from being arrested after working with the police at their request.

In 2010, the Saga District Court found the investigation method illegal, saying the police could be viewed as having abetted a crime. The court ordered that compensation of ¥330,000 be paid to Hara. The ruling later became final.

The conspiracy bill, designed to criminalize the planning and preparation to commit acts of terrorism and other serious offenses, last week cleared the House of Representatives. Deliberations on the bill started in the House of Councilors this week.

Toshiyuki Honda, Hara’s lawyer, warned that under the legislation Hara might have been judged to be part of a conspiracy when he heard about the robbery plot, opening him up to arrest.

“No limits on investigation methods are set out in the bill and there is no provision about the means for gathering information,” Honda said. “Eavesdropping may be used widely by investigative authorities.”

Hara is opposed to the bill.

“Based on my own experience, I worry that people with no intention of committing crimes might be implicated,” Hara said. “The inside of the human heart is not visible.”