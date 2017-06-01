Kushner Cos. used creative mapmaking to gain visa-tied funds: AP
In this March 29 file photo, a man walks out of the 666 Fifth Avenue office tower owned by the Kushner Cos. in New York. Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, placed its 65 Bay Street building in Jersey City in a map stringing together three dozen other areas, some with high unemployment. | AP

NEW YORK – The Kushner Cos. engaged in a bit of creative mapmaking to qualify one of its buildings in a booming New Jersey waterfront neighborhood across from Manhattan for a federal visa-for-investment program targeting struggling areas.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that the family of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, placed its 65 Bay Street building in Jersey City in a map stringing together three dozen other areas, some with high unemployment.

The map was included in a 2015 application to the EB-5 visa program that allows overseas investors to obtain temporary U.S. residency in exchange for investments of $500,000 or more in areas with high unemployment.

