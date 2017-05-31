Toshiba unable to issue fiscal 2016 earnings report at shareholders meeting

Toshiba said Wednesday it will not be able to release its fiscal 2016 earnings report at its shareholders meeting next month, as the prospect of a timely filing of its financial statement with regulators by the end of June grows dimmer by the day.

Struggling to win approval for its results from its auditor, the embattled conglomerate is already at the brink of stock market delisting, and the delay could affect the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s review of Toshiba’s qualifications for remaining on the bourse.

“At this point, completion of the auditing is expected to take some more time … Toshiba recognizes that it will not have the lead time required to prepare and provide the business report” for the June 28 ordinary shareholders meeting, Toshiba said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The company expresses its sincere apologies to its shareholders, investors and all other stakeholders for any concerns or inconvenience caused by this situation,” it added.

Toshiba said it will continue to work with its auditor to submit the securities report, which must come with an audit opinion. June 30 is the deadline for submitting its full-year financial statements including an earnings report.

Toshiba also said it hopes to explain the outlook for the results for the year ending March 2017 at a future extraordinary shareholders meeting with an auditor approval.

The ordinary shareholders meeting will be called to consider spinning off of its electronic device operation and to gain shareholders’ approval for the current executive members. The approval of executive members including President Satoshi Tsunakawa will be considered at the extraordinary meeting, which will be set at some point, the company said.

Toshiba is reeling from massive losses related to Westinghouse Electric, its U.S. subsidiary that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.

Earlier this month, Toshiba released unaudited results for its fiscal 2016 earnings as it disagreed with its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata, over losses related to the U.S. nuclear unit. The auditing firm had issued a disclaimer for the company’s earnings result for the April-December period in April.

The electronics giant at one point had decided to drop PwC Aarata and sought another auditing firm but the two companies have since improved ties and resumed talks.

Toshiba held an extraordinary shareholders meeting in September 2015 after it failed to release its earnings results at an ordinary shareholders meeting following an accounting scandal. The Tokyo Stock Exchange put Toshiba on its watch list following the scandal, warning the market that the stock faced the risk of being delisted.

The stock market is likely to judge within the next few months whether it will lift the status of Toshiba or remove it from the bourse.